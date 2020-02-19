'Inseparable' rooster and pig best friends find forever home together south of Auckland

A rooster and his best pig pal have been re-homed together, after a shelter shared their story of friendship on social media.

Gustavo and Gavin Source: Supplied

Gavin the rooster and Gustavo the pig became best buds during their time at the Auckland Council Manukau Animal Shelter.

Last week, the pair were re-homed together to their new forever home in Drury.

Lifestyle block owner Amit Kumar and family saw the story and offered up their land - and love.

Briar Fearns, senior shelter officer said at the shelter they were inseparable.

“They would spend the day together and at night Gustavo would curl up in his kennel with Gavin on guard in front of it,” said Ms Fearns.

“They were inseparable, that’s why we really wanted them to be adopted together.”

But sadly, that's no longer the case.

Since moving to the greener pastures of Drury, there’s been a bit of a rift in the pair’s relationship. Gavin now prefers to spend his time chasing chicks.