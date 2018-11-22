Inquiry launched into New Zealand's immigration settings

An inquiry is being launched into New Zealand's immigration settings to "better understand the economic and other impacts of New Zealand’s immigration system"," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said today.

File image. Source: istock.com

"The disruption caused by Covid-19 has provided us a rare and unique opportunity to focus an inquiry on an area that makes a significant contribution to New Zealand’s labour market, culture and society," Robertson said.

It is set to focus on immigration policy to improve productivity.

"Many migrants settle smoothly and prosper here, benefiting themselves, their families and New Zealand. They bring a highly valuable diversity of skills, talents, knowledge, experience, international connections, and financial social and cultural capital.

"However, it is important that we better understand the economic and other impacts of New Zealand’s immigration system.

"For example, some firms, industries and regions rely heavily on migration to meet their skill and labour needs and there is concern that this has led to downward pressure on wages. Further, despite the large increase in net migration in the last decade, skill shortages remain in some industries."

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said the Productivity Commission inquiry is "a chance to take a longer term look at the immigration system".