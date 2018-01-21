Inquiry into state care abuse and mental health to kick off as 100 day plan nears end

There are still a few items left on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 100-day plan that need to get underway - including two inquiries.

Ms Ardern spoke to media today to inform voters that the Labour Government's 100-day plan is nearing completion.

Starting the inquiry into the abuse of children in state care, and the mental health inquiry are two priorities for the government - as well as tackling legislation around employment law and the child poverty bill.

Ms Ardern has started off the political new year with a caucus meeting in Martinborough on Sunday afternoon discussing these issues.

"It's about making sure that we've got our plans in place so you can see the kind of direct action out of this government that I think the public expect - and that means we need to set those priorities clearly together at the start of the year," Ms Ardern said.

"This will be a transformative government and we will do things differently and we have clear expectations set between us and voters, particularly when it comes to health, housing, education, and the environment."

Meanwhile, talk soon turned to Ms Ardern's pregnancy, as she revealed personal messages of congratulations from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

She also discussed the feedback she's received from the public, knowing all too well that "everyone will have their own view" on her pregnancy.

"All I can do is give the assurance that I take my role as prime minister seriously and I will be fulfilling the mandate that I have," she said.

"I accept there is a range of takes from different individuals and I don't take that personally."

Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford announced on Friday they were expecting a baby this year.