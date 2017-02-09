Inquiry finds Kiwi petrol pump prices may not be reasonable

A government ordered inquiry says fuel prices at the pump may not be reasonable – and higher prices in the south of the country may be subsidising prices in the north.

The Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation study found there may not be a "workably competitive market".

Retail margins have increased "significantly" in the last five years – but those in the South Island and Wellington have increased at a faster rate than margins in the rest of the North Island.

"This could mean fuel prices in the North Island are subsidised by prices across the rest of the country," the study says.

Gross margins for fuel not sold to the public, for example in aviation or to commercial road users like trucking, have been flat or are declining.

But the report doesn’t definitively conclude prices are unreasonable – because MBIE says not all the data was comparable across companies or provided in time for the report.

Energy minister Judith Collins has asked officials to examine the report – and she says the Commerce Commission could take a look.

