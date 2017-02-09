 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Inquiry finds Kiwi petrol pump prices may not be reasonable

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

A government ordered inquiry says fuel prices at the pump may not be reasonable – and higher prices in the south of the country may be subsidising prices in the north.

The Government has announced an investigation into whether petrol prices are being driven up unfairly.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation study found there may not be a "workably competitive market".

Retail margins have increased "significantly" in the last five years – but those in the South Island and Wellington have increased at a faster rate than margins in the rest of the North Island.

"This could mean fuel prices in the North Island are subsidised by prices across the rest of the country," the study says. 

Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.
Source: Breakfast

Gross margins for fuel not sold to the public, for example in aviation or to commercial road users like trucking, have been flat or are declining.

But the report doesn’t definitively conclude prices are unreasonable – because MBIE says not all the data was comparable across companies or provided in time for the report.

Energy minister Judith Collins has asked officials to examine the report – and she says the Commerce Commission could take a look.

"We cannot definitely say that fuel prices in New Zealand are reasonable, but we have reason to believe that they might not be," Ms Collins said in a statement. 

Related

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

00:20
2
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire


3

Extra security in place as Timaru Hospital placed on lockdown

00:21
4
The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

5
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

00:20
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire

Two people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with serious injuries.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ