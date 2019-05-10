Inquiry announced into handling of attempted uplift of a baby in Hawke's Bay last month by Oranga Tamariki

The Minister for Children has today announced an inquiry into the processes undertaken by Oranga Tamariki concerning an attempted uplift of a baby at Hawke’s Bay Hospital last month.

The meeting was initiated after the Hawke’s Bay incident on May 6th which was highlighted in a Newsroom Documentary this week, where Oranga Tamariki social workers repeatedly tried to uplift a baby from the hospital to the objection of the mother, her family and the midwife involved.

The inquiry was announced after the meeting in Hastings today between Minister for Children Tracy Martin as well as Ngati Kahungunu Chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

Ms Martin said the findings of the inquiry will not be made public.

"This is their information. It is an internal review around what happened to them. There will be a level of information that will be shared with them and iwi but will not go public, because this is their journey," she said.

Ms Martin said the inquiry would be "led with the voice of whānau and there will be an independent person that Ngati Kahungunu is comfortable with as part of that process".

Ms Martin said she was sorry to see what had unfolded at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Everyone in that room has been impacted negatively and we need to come back together and work constructively. Not just for this whānau, but also for the whānau of the future and the whānau that are in the process now," she said.

Ngati Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said he was pleased with the announcement of an inquiry and that it would be led by iwi.

"We're also pleased that Minister Martin and her department is keen for Ngati Kahungunu to design interventions to prevent this happening in the future," he said.

Ngati Kahungunu will also lead a group to hear stories from whanau about their experiences of the child uplift process and develop early intervention processes.