Inquiries continuing into alleged killing of critically endangered gulls

The Department of Conservation says it is making good progress investigating a report of vehicles driving through a black-billed gull nesting colony in North Canterbury.

Motorbike driving through endangered black-billed gulls at a braided river in Canterbury. Source: Supplied

By Anan Zaki for rnz.co.nz

Nest cams on the Ashley River bed captured four wheel drive vehicles and motorbikes driving through the colony last week, with the Canterbury Regional Council reporting that 10 birds were killed.

The native birds are protected and classed as a critically endangered species.

4WD driving through black-billed gull colony in Canterbury. Source: Supplied

DOC North Canterbury operations manager Kingsley Timpson said rangers are making good progress to find those responsible.

"We are progressing quite satisfactorily in terms of trying to reach a solution with locating these people, and having a conversation with them to determine exactly what went on," Timpson said.

Disturbing black-billed gulls could result in a $100,000 fine and/or two years in jail.

read more Critically endangered birds killed by drivers exploring Canterbury braided river

It was currently the middle of nesting season for the birds, which are the most threatened gull species in the world, Timpson said.

"The species rely on this habitat to survive and I think it is an area that is probably not as valued by some people in the community, and I think there are some behaviours that have got to change to give these birds a fair go."

The area is regularly monitored by the Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group and the Canterbury Regional Council.