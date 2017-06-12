Inquest underway into bail system after violent death of Auckland teen

An inquest in the death of Auckland teenager Christie Marceau is underway in Auckland.

The 18-year-old was repeatedly stabbed in her North Shore home in November 2011 and died from her injuries in her mother's arms.

Akshay Chand is accused of murdering Christie Marceau (inset) Source: 1 NEWS

Her attacker, 18-year-old Akshay Chand, was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

He was on bail at the time of the attack and under a court order banning him from seeing or associating with Christie.

The inquest has heard graphic testimony this morning from the police office in charge of the murder investigation.

Detective Sergeant James Watson told the inquest that Chand later told police he had sought bail so he could kill Christie.

"He said he wrote a real phony letter to the Judge," Detective Sergeant Watson said.

"He said it was 'sappy' but not true and written in order to get bail."

The inquest will explore court processes and information around the granting of bail, the monitoring and supervision of Chard and his mental health and oversight while on bail.

Christie's parents will give evidence this morning.

Coroner Katharine Greig began proceedings by acknowledging Christie's life and that the inquest process will be difficult for her parents.

POLICE GIVE DETAILS OF CHRISTIE'S INJURIES

Mr Watson told the inquest that Chand was under bail conditions that prohibited him from going to Christie's home or associating with her.

He was also under a 24-hour curfew at his mother's home and was supposed to be accompanied by his mother or aunt if he had to go out.

Mr Watson told the inquest that Chand's family was asleep when he woke up on the morning of Christie's death.

He said Chand packed a knife and hammer into a bag and headed to the Marceau family home which was a short walk away.

Mr Watson said when Christie's mother, Tracey Marceau, opened the door he pulled out the knife and pushed her out of the way.

Christie had woken up and screamed when she saw Chand.

She ran through the house and outside but Chand followed her and attacked her with the knife on the deck.

The officer said Christie was stabbed six times in the head and in the neck, thumb and shoulder.

One of the wounds to her shoulder pierced her lung and aorta.

Mr Watson said Chand only stopped stabbing when the knife blade bent.

He said Tracey Marceau found her daughter alive and held her.

He said Mrs Marceau told her daughter to "hold on, that she'd be alright and she loved her".