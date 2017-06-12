 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Inquest underway into bail system after violent death of Auckland teen

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

An inquest in the death of Auckland teenager Christie Marceau is underway in Auckland.  

The 18-year-old was repeatedly stabbed in her North Shore home in November 2011 and died from her injuries in her mother's arms.

Akshay Chand is accused of murdering Christie Marceau (inset)

Source: 1 NEWS

Her attacker, 18-year-old Akshay Chand, was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

He was on bail at the time of the attack and under a court order banning him from seeing or associating with Christie.

The inquest has heard graphic testimony this morning from the police office in charge of the murder investigation.

Detective Sergeant James Watson told the inquest that Chand later told police he had sought bail so he could kill Christie.

"He said he wrote a real phony letter to the Judge," Detective Sergeant Watson said.

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He said it was 'sappy' but not true and written in order to get bail."

The inquest will explore court processes and information around the granting of bail, the monitoring and supervision of Chard and his mental health and oversight while on bail.

Christie's parents will give evidence this morning.

Coroner Katharine Greig began proceedings by acknowledging Christie's life and that the inquest process will be difficult for her parents.

POLICE GIVE DETAILS OF CHRISTIE'S INJURIES

Mr Watson told the inquest that Chand was under bail conditions that prohibited him from going to Christie's home or associating with her.

He was also under a 24-hour curfew at his mother's home and was supposed to be accompanied by his mother or aunt if he had to go out.

Mr Watson told the inquest that Chand's family was asleep when he woke up on the morning of Christie's death.

He said Chand packed a knife and hammer into a bag and headed to the Marceau family home which was a short walk away.

Mr Watson said when Christie's mother, Tracey Marceau, opened the door he pulled out the knife and pushed her out of the way.

Christie had woken up and screamed when she saw Chand.

She ran through the house and outside but Chand followed her and attacked her with the knife on the deck.

The officer said Christie was stabbed six times in the head and in the neck, thumb and shoulder.

One of the wounds to her shoulder pierced her lung and aorta.

Mr Watson said Chand only stopped stabbing when the knife blade bent.

He said Tracey Marceau found her daughter alive and held her.

He said Mrs Marceau told her daughter to "hold on, that she'd be alright and she loved her".

The 18-year-old was dead when paramedics arrived a short time later.

Related

Nicole Bremner

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Location of Auckland CBD carpark emergency.

Scene under control at Auckland CBD parking building after reports of strange smell and fire alarm

00:30
2
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

3
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

In wake of recent terror attacks Kiwis travelling are urged to register with SafeTravel

00:47
4
Jimmy Spithill is honing his crew ahead of the America's Cup finals, but Burling says he isn't worried.

'We're just going about our business' - Burling not bothered as Dean Barker's Japan team give Oracle helping hand

5

Lincoln High School incident resolved after police respond to student's 'threatening remarks'

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ