Inquest hears man killed by police let down by mental health system

The family of a man shot and killed by police near Thames say they were badly let down by the mental health service.

Vaughan Te Moananui was 33 when he was shot in 2015, after confronting police and refusing to drop a rifle he was pointing at them.

An inquest into his death has begun in Hamilton.

Mr Te Moananui's sister, Genevieve Simpson, witnessed him being shot.

She was running across the road from her house when she turned and saw him fall. He later died in hospital.

Ms Simpson told the coroner the aggressive approach taken by the Armed Offenders Squad only made her brother more agitated.

She said the whānau were not given information by the mental health service on her brother's medication and the effects it had on him.