Inmate at Tongariro Prison dies after suspected medical event

A man died yesterday while in custody at Tongariro Prison after a suspected medical event.

Prison. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Megan Tuhoro, the prison's director, said her staff made every effort to save him.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends."

Other men in the unit and staff were being provided with support, Tuhoro said.

She said there was no indication his death was suspicious.

"All deaths in custody are referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death," she said.

"An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out.