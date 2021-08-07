TODAY |

Inmate tampering with electrical socket causes fire at Auckland prison

Source: 

An inmate tampering with an electrical socket in his cell caused a fire at Mount Eden prison in Auckland last night.

The Mt Eden Corrections Facility is in central Auckland. Source: RNZ / Diego Opatowski

Corrections said staff removed the inmate from his cell and called Fire and Emergency.

The fire was contained to the cell and no staff or prisoners were injured.

Because of the smoke caused by the fire, the remaining prisoners in the unit were evacuated and secured by staff.

They were returned to their cells just after midnight, after extractor fans cleared the remaining smoke.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Carrington eyes fourth gold as K4 crew advances into final
2
NSW reports 319 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths
3
Carrington: Connecting to my Māori roots has helped me
4
Liquor store denial highlights town's toxic drinking culture
5
Safe sleep practises highlighted by coroner after Christchurch infant death
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Safe sleep practises highlighted by coroner after Christchurch infant death

Two dead in separate Auckland crashes overnight

Māori carver among eight NZ artists recognised as Arts Foundation Laureates

US couple charged over killing of their kids face death penalty