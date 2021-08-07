Inmate tampering with electrical socket causes fire at Auckland prison

An inmate tampering with an electrical socket in his cell caused a fire at Mount Eden prison in Auckland last night.

The Mt Eden Corrections Facility is in central Auckland. Source: RNZ / Diego Opatowski

Corrections said staff removed the inmate from his cell and called Fire and Emergency.

The fire was contained to the cell and no staff or prisoners were injured.

Because of the smoke caused by the fire, the remaining prisoners in the unit were evacuated and secured by staff.