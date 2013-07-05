 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Inmate taken to hospital after incident at Otago prison

share

Source:

NZN

A prisoner in Otago Corrections Facility has been taken to hospital after an incident.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they're investigating what happened at the prison near Milton yesterday morning.

Prison director Lyndal Miles said the prison is also investigating.

"No assault or violent behaviour is acceptable. However, it is an unfortunate reality that from time to time this will occur.

"Any prisoner who resorts to violence will be held to account."

In February, three prisoners assaulted three staff members at the facility.

Otago Corrections Facility opened in 2007 and accommodates up to 485 male prisoners, ranging from low to high-medium security.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The autumn snow has caused travel disruptions today in the Otago tourist town.

Raw: Crews work to clear Queenstown Airport after heavy snow covers runway and disrupts flights

00:39
2
One couple from sunny Queensland were rapt that snow came during their NZ holiday.

Watch: Heavy autumn snow hits Queenstown giving tourists a 'beautiful' early winter experience

3
Fire generic

Crews battle large Invercargill fire

4

Pair arrested after man dies following early morning attack in South Auckland

00:09
5
Snow has fallen to parts of the South Island today including the Central Otago town.

Video: Snow turns Otago into winter wonderland with North Island's Desert Road set for coating of white powder

00:09
Snow has fallen to parts of the South Island today including the Central Otago town.

Video: Snow turns Otago into winter wonderland with North Island's Desert Road set for coating of white powder

Driving through the central North Island could be treacherous today with snow on its way.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ