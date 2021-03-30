TODAY |

Inmate rushed to hospital in critical condition after incident at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo

Source:  1 NEWS

An inmate has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

The victim was rushed from the Paremoremo site to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. Source: 1 NEWS

St John confirmed to 1 NEWS the person has been taken from the maximum security facility to Auckland Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the prison at 11.10am.

In a statement David Pattinson, Auckland Prison's director says: "A prisoner was taken to hospital by ambulance today after an alleged assault.

"Staff immediately intervened and secured the alleged perpetrators and provided first aid to the victim.

"Police are on site and are investigating. Corrections will also carry out a full investigation, and will ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police.

"Violence in prison is not tolerated and anyone who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account, including facing criminal charges."

The Corrections Association says no guards were injured in the incident.


