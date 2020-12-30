Inmate rioting at Waikeria Prison says group have 'taken full control' of facility

One of the prisoners rioting at Waikeria Prison say they have “taken full control” of the facility in an incident sparked by the culture of “abuse and bullying” from prison staff.

The prisoner who spoke to 1 NEWS said he was on one of the rooftops “covered in soot” from the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS

According to a Department of Corrections statement this morning, four of the prisoners who lit a fire in the prison’s exercise yard yesterday had surrendered, with 16 continuing to be "non-compliant".

One prisoner in Waikeria offered a conflicting view, telling 1 NEWS there is “about 19 of us and we have taken full control” of the prison.

"Right now, we are on the rooftops, three cell blocks have been burnt down - west north, east, and central south. There are about 80 cells in east block, they are fully burnt down,” he said.

Group of inmates remain in standoff with staff after riot at Waikeria Prison

“This all started through lack of interaction with officers, lack of rehabilitation, and just our living conditions, being treated poorly.

Waikeria, which is near Te Awamutu and has one of New Zealand’s largest prison populations with over 750 inmates, “has a systemic culture of abuse, it's not about rehabilitation”, according to the prisoner.

“The officers have a culture of abuse and bullying,” he said.

“We are in a pressure cooker environment ... it just popped off, out of nowhere it was like a fuse that had been lit and it was slowly burning and boom.”

The incident started when exercise time was cut short for all inmates despite just one man doing something wrong, the prisoner said.

Waikato’s Waikeria Prison in lockdown after inmates set fires in exercise yard

“They tried to tell us 'we are going to take you all back inside, you are all going back to your cells'. We hadn't even been out for our mandatory one hour,” he said.

“We told them we are not going inside, we are staying right here, that is how it started.

“Fires were lit, a hole was burnt through a roof, we smashed through that, smashed through the cage and made our way onto the roof.”

“Once we have gotten on to the roof the control towers went off, the stands were set alight, all three of them for each block.”

The prisoner said he was speaking to 1 NEWS on one of the rooftops “covered in soot” from the blaze.

"Right now, we are on the rooftops, three cell blocks have been burnt down - west north, east, and central south. There are about 80 cells in east block, they are fully burnt down, no recovery.”

Corrections are due to brief media on the situation this afternoon.

An Ombudsman report in August found that living conditions at Waikeria Prison were poor and levels of violence in the prison were high.