Inmate posts video showing gang members rapping, getting inked in Rimutaka Prison

New Zealand company Fonterra has inched up the ladder to become the world's fifth largest dairy company.
The research was done by the global rural company, Rabobank.
The Swiss firm Nestle retains its top spot with total turnover of $US24.2 billion.
Second is the French company Lactalis, which pushes its compatriot, Danone, down from second to third position.
Fourth comes the US cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, and in fifth spot is Fonterra, up from sixth.
Half of all the top 20 companies are European while three are American and two Chinese.
New Zealand is the only small country represented.
Turnover of all 20 is up 7.2 percent in dollar terms on last year, due mainly to higher dairy prices.
Two people are dead after a car was involved in a crash with a train near Palmerston North this afternoon.
Police say they were called to the scene on Troup Road, Woodville around 4:50pm.
Three people were in the car, two are dead and one person is in a moderate condition and is being transported to hospital.
Police investigating the crash have now left the scene and Troup Road has reopened tonight after being closed for several hours.