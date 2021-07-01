TODAY |

Inmate linked to Killer Beez gang still on run after fleeing custody

Source:  1 NEWS

A prisoner who escaped from Corrections in central Auckland is still on the run almost a week later. 

Te Ariki Poulgrain. Source: NZ Police

Te Ariki Poulgrain, 23, who has known links to the Killer Beez gang, was attending a medical appointment in Grafton on June 30 when police say he ran off, still wearing handcuffs.

The manhunt for Poulgrain is ongoing, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson from the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch said today

"Police have received information from members of the public and are continuing to appeal for people with information that may be able to assist us to come forward."

Te Ariki Poulgrain. Source: Supplied

Poulgrain has links to Auckland and Northland. 

Described as being around 183cm tall with a thin build, police are warning the public not to approach Poulgrain as he’s considered dangerous.

He was previously sentenced in 2018 for shanking notorious killer Graeme Burton.

Anyone with information about Poulgrain's whereabouts can contact police on 111 or 105, quoting file number 210630/2958.

