Inmate found guilty of sexually assaulting younger cellmate

A prison inmate has been found guilty of threatening to kill and sexually assaulting his younger cellmate.

Benjamin Nilesh Goundar was on trial at the High Court in Wellington and had denied charges of common assault, sexual violence and threatening to kill while at Rimutaka Prison.

The Crown had accused Goundar of raping and sexually assaulting his bunkmate - who has name suppression - from October 2017 to January 2018.

Crown lawyer Mitchell Heslip said the complainant was forced to perform oral sex - and if he did not agree, was slapped and threatened.

Heslip said a week-and-a-half after the assaults started, Goundar forced himself on the man for the first time. He also threatened to kill the man.

The victim said the assaults happened most nights for months - but he stayed silent and did not seek medical treatment out of fear of repercussions.

The abuse only stopped when authorities were alerted and removed Goundar from the cell.