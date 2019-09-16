Inmate dies at Northland prison; coroner to determine cause of death

An inmate has died at Northland Region Corrections Facility tonight, the prison director has confirmed.

Prison. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Prison director Michael Rongo said there was no indication that the man’s death was suspicious.

“Our staff made every effort to save him,” Rongo said.

“Police are onsite at the facility and are responsible for notifying the man’s next of kin.”

The death will be referred to the coroner, as all deaths in custody are, for investigation and to determine the cause of death.

“Prisoners and staff affected will be provided with support from relevant services and representatives from local hapu, Ngati Rangi,” Rongo said.

“As the man’s death remains subject to investigation, and the coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide.”