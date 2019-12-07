TODAY |

Inland route to open as SH1 at Rangitata, Canterbury remains closed due to flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

It will be easier for people to travel up the east coast of the South Island from midday today when an new route opens, as State Highway One at Rangitata in Canterbury remains closed due to flooding.

The flooding has closed State Highway 1, leading to a state of emergency being declared. Source: 1 NEWS

Inland Route 72 over the Upper Rangitata Bridge will be open to all traffic from midday as the only connection between Christchurch and Timaru.

State Highway 1 at Rangitata remains closed until further notice due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Speed restrictions will be in place on the inland route, as well, due to the backlog of traffic, travel times between Timaru and Christchurch are expected to be significantly longer than normal.

In a statement, Timaru District Council suggested travellers add at least an extra hour to their travel times. 

People are also advised to bring water and food for the trip as there are limited services on the route.

There will be localised detours in place from Orari.

Breakfast’s Maddy Lloyd has this 6am, December 9 update. Source: Breakfast

Timaru Emergency Operations Controller Tracy Tierney said contractors had worked through the night to get the vital link road restored.

“As this road is likely to be the only north to south link over the next few days it will be very busy. We recommend that if you can delay non-urgent travel, you should do so.

“This will still be an active work site, so for worker and general safety please be patient, follow all signs and instructions and keep your speed down. Thanks for everyone’s patience.”

People are asked to drive carefully and follow instructions of police who will be present along the route.

Timaru District Council Building and Welfare staff have also been initiating support and assessments to ensure that people can stay in their homes safely, identify any needs they may have and answer any building related queries.

Today, staff will be visiting flood affected properties.

The council asked anyone with concerns or urgent queries to ring (03) 687 7200.

