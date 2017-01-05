'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked
share
Source:
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.
Source: 1 NEWS
1978: Over 200 protesters were removed from the disputed land in Auckland by police.
Source: 1 NEWS
This week in 1977 a protest began in Auckland that would stretch for 506 days.
Source: 1 NEWS