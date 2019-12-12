Injured Whakaari/White Island tour guide out of coma

Kelsey Waghorn, who had been guiding one of the groups on Whakaari/White Island when it erupted, is out of her induced coma.

Kelsey Waghorn Source: Givealittle

Sixteen people were confirmed killed in the eruption, with two others still missing and presumed dead.

Fourteen remain in hospitals across New Zealand and Australia, most in critical condition like Ms Waghorn.

Ms Waghorn's aunt Rachel Christie posted the good news on her Givealittle page, which has raised over $91,000 in donations for her Whakatāne-based family.

"Kelsey remains in critical care but is no longer in a coma. She is sedated and still having surgery every couple of days. She has had her family beside her throughout."

Ms Waghorn had sustained burns to 45 per cent of her body. She remains sedated and is having to undergo surgeries every few days for skin grafts.

She has been a tour guide to the island for the past five years, and is described on the page set up by her aunt as a "passionate marine biologist, [who] loves every second spent out on the ocean doing a job she loves".