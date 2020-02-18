Injured Whakaari/White Island guide reveals glimpse into recovery ordeal with Instagram posts

Whakaari/White Island tour guide Kelsey Waghorn spent last Christmas wrapped in bandages, as doctors fought to save her life after the eruption.

Whakatāne tour guide Kelsey Waghorn suffered serious burns to 45 per cent of her body in the Whakaari/White Island eruption. Source: Kelsey Waghorn / Instagram

Ms Waghorn, from Whakatāne, suffered serious burns to 45 per cent of her body in the fatal eruption on December 9.

After initially being put into an induced coma and undergoing skin grafts every few days, she's now begun sharing updates of her recovery ordeal online.

Today Ms Waghorn shared a photo of her arm and hand, covered in bandages, holding another person's hand.

It had a simple caption: "Christmas 2019".

In another update, Ms Waghorn said she's slowly regaining the use of both hands and has fought through a number of skin grafts, blood clots and infections.

"I’m covered in scars and relocated skin, and that’s okay with me."

Last week she also posted a photo of her arm without bandages, her skin mottled red from burns and skin grafts.

A small spot that escaped injury included part of a tattoo.

"I planned this tattoo for two years. I got it the morning of the Foo Fighters concert in 2018 and was in love with it," she wrote.

"I was always asked 'what is your tattoo?' I guess that question will now be 'what was your tattoo?'."

Ms Waghorn tagged in the tattoo studio behind her art, Seventh Day, joking that she'll "have to come back in a couple years for a touch up".

More than $110,000 has been raised for Ms Waghorn in a Givealittle campaign.

In an update posted earlier this month, she joked that she didn't remember much of her time in the ICU and her first few days of recovery because she was on "some sweeeeeet pain meds".