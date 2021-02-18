TODAY |

Injured surfer stranded on remote Auckland beach who wrote 'HELP' in the sand thanks his rescuers

Source:  1 NEWS

A surfer who was seriously injured after a wave smashed him onto rocks at a remote beach on Auckland’s west coast has thanked the surf lifesavers who rescued him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man took the drastic action after losing his board off a remote part of Auckland’s west coast. Source: Seven Sharp

Ben Searancke was surfing by himself at Karekare Beach when he lost his board and was sent crashing onto nearby rocks before being swept onto Mercer Beach.

A leg injury made it impossible for Searancke to scale the cliffs which separated him from Karekare Beach to the south and Piha to his north.

The stranded surfer wrote "HELP" in large letters on the sand, reminiscent of scenes from a deserted island movie.

Two locals out for a walk spotted the plea and alerted surf lifesavers at Piha.

Surf lifesavers Kyran Gillespie and Blake Porteous then raced to his rescue, delivering him back to safety to get treatment for the gash in his leg.

“We found him laying on the ground with a big cut on his leg and lots of other cuts around his body, but he was quite alert and responsive,” Porteous told Seven Sharp.

Searancke is now on the mend at home with his wife and five-day-old baby girl.

Today, the lucky surfer sent a thankyou message to Gillespie and Porteous for getting him home to his family.

He has one more surprise for the lads as well, a giant “THANK U” written in the sand.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
Oxford professor on why UK can't replicate NZ's border controls - 'They have quite a lot of sheep'
2
New Zealand's most common family names for newborns revealed
3
'Appalling' - Chlöe Swarbrick devastated to learn of ANZ KiwiSaver link to Yemen war
4
Steven Adams praises 'level-headed' Kiwis in comparing NZ's, America's Covid-19 responses
5
Couple scream in terror as three-metre python found hitching a ride in Queensland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi academics help plan world's recovery from Covid-19 pandemic

Police release identity of man killed in assault outside Te Papa Museum
01:48

Commissioner wants tourism transformation to reduce environmental footprint

New Zealand's most common family names for newborns revealed