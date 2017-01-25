 

Injured passenger winched from deck of cruise ship in Cook Strait

A seriously injured woman has been flown to hospital after being winched from the deck of the Legend of the Seas cruise ship in Cook Strait.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ received the medevac request from the vessel at 12.30am today after the woman had fractured her lower back.

Using night vision goggles, the Life Flight helicopter crew winched a medic and gear onto the Royal Caribbean liner's deck to help stabilise the woman, aged in her 20s.

She was then taken aboard the helicopter at 2.30am and flown to Wellington Regional Hospital.

