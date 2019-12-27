TODAY |

Injured orca freed from crayfish line after being tangled for days

Source:  1 NEWS

An injured orca has been freed from crayfish line after being tangled for days.

Workers attempt to free orca trapped in crayfish line. Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation confirmed the news to 1 NEWS just before 5pm.

A team of rescuers had been working to untangle the orca near Auckland's Waiheke Island after it was initially caught up in the fishing line near Whangarei Harbour on Monday this week.

Dr Cat Peters from the Department of Conservation says they managed to get the orca free by attaching inflatable buoys to the animal to tire him out and then "reaching out and gently cutting away the line".

Cray pot which ensnared orca in Whangarei Harbour. Source: Supplied

The orca has suffered injury but is now swimming strongly and looks like he will "make a recovery" says Dr Peters.


