Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has been arrested this afternoon after five people suffered serious gun-related injuries in a gang-related shooting incident in Whangarei last night.

Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.
Source: 1 NEWS

All five were taken to Whangarei Hospital after police were called to an address on Clark Rd, Kamo about 10.30pm when they received reports of a shooting.

Police say a 21-year-old man was arrested. He was one of the people taken to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Begbie says 19 investigators are working on the case and police are confident it was not a random incident.

The incident involves people with links to the Nomads and Black Power gangs, but Mr Begbie said there is nothing to suggest that the shooting is because of those links.

Five people are in hospital following what 1 NEWS understands was a clash between the Nomads and Black Power.
Source: 1 NEWS

He says he doesn’t believe Whangarei is any different to other areas of NZ in relation to gang trouble.

Detectives don’t know how many firearms or what types were involved at this stage.

Earlier, it was announced three men, aged 21, 24 and 33, are in a stable condition, and a 33-year-old man is likely to be discharged today.

The fifth person has been flown to Auckland Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

A scene guard is positioned outside of the scene and an examination will be carried out today.

Police have cordoned off two properties in Whangarei following the shooting.
Source: 1 NEWS

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she was dismayed to hear the "terrible news" of the shootings.

"We feel for the families, friends and community of the people caught up in this," she said.

Whangarei Police said in a statement they have maintained a presence at the hospital since the patients were admitted, and will continue to do so.

Justin Rogers said: "We want members of our community to continue to go about their business and to know that they can call us at any time."

