Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

A man has been arrested this afternoon after five people suffered serious gun-related injuries in a gang-related shooting incident in Whangarei last night.

All five were taken to Whangarei Hospital after police were called to an address on Clark Rd, Kamo about 10.30pm when they received reports of a shooting.

Police say a 21-year-old man was arrested. He was one of the people taken to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Begbie says 19 investigators are working on the case and police are confident it was not a random incident.

The incident involves people with links to the Nomads and Black Power gangs, but Mr Begbie said there is nothing to suggest that the shooting is because of those links.

He says he doesn’t believe Whangarei is any different to other areas of NZ in relation to gang trouble.

Detectives don’t know how many firearms or what types were involved at this stage.

Earlier, it was announced three men, aged 21, 24 and 33, are in a stable condition, and a 33-year-old man is likely to be discharged today.

The fifth person has been flown to Auckland Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

A scene guard is positioned outside of the scene and an examination will be carried out today.

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she was dismayed to hear the "terrible news" of the shootings.

"We feel for the families, friends and community of the people caught up in this," she said.

Whangarei Police said in a statement they have maintained a presence at the hospital since the patients were admitted, and will continue to do so.