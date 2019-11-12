Infrastructure Commission promises faster projects; sets sights on 500 over next decade

The newly established Infrastructure Commission expects more than half a billion dollars worth of big projects will get closer to starting early next year.

The independent Commission has been set up to advise the Government on projects, bottlenecks, timing, and look at industry resources to get jobs done.

Its chair, former Reserve Bank governor and APEC head Alan Bollard, said it has already identified more than 500 projects worth more than $21 billion planned for the next decade.

"We're trying to do something about the fragmentation, the slowness, and the riskiness of the way New Zealand's approached a lot of its public infrastructure."

He said there was $670 million worth of projects, which it was hoped would move a stage closer to starting in the first three months of next year.

Roading, schools, water and energy projects dominate the pipeline of work.

Mr Bollard said there was general agreement among Government agencies, local councils, and the construction industry that things need to improve so the best decisions can be made on the best information.

He said economic growth needs strong infrastructure and the Commission is looking at how the issue has been tackled in Australian states.

"We're looking at planning pipelines of work and to find ways to get stuff shovel-ready, ready to go."

Mr Bollard said that would help to ensure resources stayed in the country and were able to pick up projects and ensure continuity for the work force rather than the previous boom-bust cycles that have afflicted the sector.

He said the Commission wanted to remove blockages in the system, and wanted to make sure it did not become another cause for delay and bureaucracy.