Information sought about vehicle used in murder of Auckland man, shot in his own home

Police are appealing for information about a vehicle used in the murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua, who was killed in his own home in April.

The 39-year-old father of five was shot at his home on Darnell Crescent in Clover Park at about 10pm on Saturday April 20.

Siaosi Tulua.

Detectives have identified a vehicle - a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Galant with distinctive damage to the left rear side and bumper, that was used on the night of the murder.

"We know this vehicle and its occupants were involved in a number of serious crimes that evening, including the fatal shooting of Mr Tulua on Darnell Crescent," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said.

"We want to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle that evening or anyone with any information about its occupants."

"We know there are people who know who is responsible and we urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police."