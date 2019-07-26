TODAY |

Information sought about vehicle used in murder of Auckland man, shot in his own home

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Police are appealing for information about a vehicle used in the murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua, who was killed in his own home in April.

The 39-year-old father of five was shot at his home on Darnell Crescent in Clover Park at about 10pm on Saturday April 20.

Siaosi Tulua.

Detectives have identified a vehicle - a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Galant with distinctive damage to the left rear side and bumper, that was used on the night of the murder.

"We know this vehicle and its occupants were involved in a number of serious crimes that evening, including the fatal shooting of Mr Tulua on Darnell Crescent," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said.

"We want to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle that evening or anyone with any information about its occupants."

"We know there are people who know who is responsible and we urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police know this vehicle and its occupants were involved in a number of serious crimes that evening, including the fatal shooting of Mr Tulua.
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
2
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
The senior National politician said being an MP was “the most incredible privilege, but it's a hard job and it takes a lot out of you”.
John Armstrong's opinion: Little's recruitment of Amy Adams to rewrite abortion laws is smart politics
4
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
5
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Former Gloriavale member returns by night to help others leave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20
The woman says she wanted to confront the man to prevent something similar happening to her daughter.

Watch as woman chases after Boston jogger who exposed himself to her
01:05
Marama Davidson said the Government “cannot simply ignore it and say we can’t intervene”.

Government cannot ignore Ihumātao, Greens co-leader tells crowd at protest site

Ex-wife of slain former NBA player pleads guilty to his shooting murder

Auckland's High Street could be pedestrian-friendly by 2022 if approved by the council's Finance and Performance Committee.

Auckland mayor announces plan to expedite removal of car parks from popular city centre street