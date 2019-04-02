TODAY |

Information sought about incident in which cops cars were rammed, officer shot out vehicle's tyre

Police are asking for the public's help to gather information about an incident in Morrinsville yesterday in which several police cars were rammed and police shot out the tyre of a vehicle.

A 55-year-old Morrinsville man appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with five intentional damage offences.

In a statement today police allege that during the incident yesterday a man rammed a police vehicle, then continued to drive into a number of vehicles and properties, causing extensive damage throughout the Morrinsville, Springdale and Tahuna areas.

Police are seeking any sightings of a silver-coloured Holden Adventra station wagon, registration CSR121, in the Morrinsville, Springdale and Tahuna areas between the hours of 12.30am and 3.30am yesterday.

Police would also like to hear about any damage to vehicles or property in the Eastern Waikato area that night, that has not yet been reported to Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
