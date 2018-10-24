TODAY |

Information sought after man wounded in Masterton shooting

A man has been wounded after being shot in the leg in Masterton yesterday.

Police say the 38-year-old man was admitted to Wairarapa Hospital shortly before 4am with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was treated in hospital and left the same day.

Police have made initial inquiries into how the man came to be injured, and are seeking any assistance from the public which may help further.

Information can be given to police on (06) 370 0300, or anonymous information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

