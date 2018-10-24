Information sought after man allegedly brandishes gun at Dunedin School of Art

Police are seeking information after a man allegedly brandished a gun at the Dunedin School of Art today.

Officers were called to the school just after 3pm after a person allegedly pulled what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at a wall.

The person is yet to be identified or located, and night classes at the school have been called off after the incident.

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have seen a male of average build wearing a black beanie, brown puffer jacket and a pair of sunglasses tucked in his jacket.

Those who have any information about this incident are asked to call 105.