TODAY |

Information sought after man allegedly brandishes gun at Dunedin School of Art

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago

Police are seeking information after a man allegedly brandished a gun at the Dunedin School of Art today.

Officers were called to the school just after 3pm after a person allegedly pulled what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at a wall.

The person is yet to be identified or located, and night classes at the school have been called off after the incident.

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have seen a male of average build wearing a black beanie, brown puffer jacket and a pair of sunglasses tucked in his jacket.

Those who have any information about this incident are asked to call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
The number of people getting benefits has shot up dramatically in the last year.
Number of Kiwis getting benefits has risen dramatically, Govt figures show
2
Singh came off the bench at halftime for Bayern's first team.
Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal
3
River Jayden was shopping with her partner for cross-stitch at the Lincraft Bush Inn on Sunday, when she said the incident happened.
Christchurch craft store accused of racial profiling - 'I barely touched anything'
4
Many Kiwis crank up the electric blanket on these cold winter nights.
Taranaki mum issues warning after electric blanket fire destroys home
5
Tolley told Lily Dorrance, 17, to stop reading from notes while she spoke in Youth Parliament.
Youth MP speaking about friend's suicide reduced to tears by National MP Anne Tolley - 'I'm so sorry if I upset anyone'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:14
She said NZ is open for business but faced a grilling from Australian financial leaders.

Jacinda Ardern tells Aussie investors 'New Zealand is open for business'
00:59
Glenn has the blisters to show after his 39-hour, 217km effort.

Kiwi Glenn Sutton finishes his third 217km ultra marathon in searing heat of USA's Death Valley

Four family members in court after police called in to end Māori land dispute
, western Japan, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Kyoto prefectural police said the fire broke out Thursday morning after a man burst into it and spread unidentified liquid and put fire.(Kyodo News via AP)

More than 20 presumed dead after arson attack at Japanese animation studio