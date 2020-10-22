TODAY |

Information sought after 'beautiful pup' shot 10 times with air gun in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

Waikato District Council is appealing for information after a "beautiful pup" was left injured after being shot more than 10 times with an air gun.

Sia the dog shot by pellet gun. Source: Waikato District Council

The council posted an image of the female dog named Sia on Facebook tonight, which shows her with air gun pellets lodged in her face after the attack.

"Our Animal Control team found her in Whatawhata with air gun pellets in her face and muzzle, and other wounds to her head, legs and body," the post reads.

"Due to the nature and location of her injuries we think she has been tied up first before being shot.

"We want to find the person responsible for this cruelty so if you've seen anything please let us know so that we can pass it on to the relevant agencies. You can phone us on 0800 492 452."

The council says it named the dog Sia after the song Titanium, "because she is bulletproof".

Sia is expected to make a full recovery after receiving medical treatment and will be rehomed once recovered. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Animals
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Analysis: Think you know Jacinda Ardern? With 'handbrake' now removed, think again
2
New Plymouth nurse's registration cancelled after racist social media posts
3
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
4
Mongrel Mob chapter pilots programme to help members kick meth addiction
5
Two new imported Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:08

Epidemiologist concerned 'sloppy procedure' could lead to new Covid-19 outbreak

Police release identity of man killed in east Auckland house fire

Two crew members test positive for Covid-19 on cargo ship thought to be source of NZ infections

Pedestrian dead after being hit by a car in Rotorua