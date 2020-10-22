Information sought after 'beautiful pup' shot 10 times with air gun in Waikato

Waikato District Council is appealing for information after a "beautiful pup" was left injured after being shot more than 10 times with an air gun.

Sia the dog shot by pellet gun. Source: Waikato District Council

The council posted an image of the female dog named Sia on Facebook tonight, which shows her with air gun pellets lodged in her face after the attack.

"Our Animal Control team found her in Whatawhata with air gun pellets in her face and muzzle, and other wounds to her head, legs and body," the post reads.

"Due to the nature and location of her injuries we think she has been tied up first before being shot.

"We want to find the person responsible for this cruelty so if you've seen anything please let us know so that we can pass it on to the relevant agencies. You can phone us on 0800 492 452."

The council says it named the dog Sia after the song Titanium, "because she is bulletproof".