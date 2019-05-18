TODAY |

'Information of interest' after police offer $100k reward in Angela Blackmoore cold case

Police say they have already received information of interest since offering a $100,000 reward yesterday for information to help solve the 1995 murder of a young woman in Christchurch.

Angela Blackmoore, 21, was stabbed to death on Vancouver Crescent, in Wainoni, on August 17 that year, police said.

Yesterday police made a fresh call for information, which has seen 11 calls come through the 0800 number, with more information being provided through social media.

Police say they cannot comment on the nature of the information provided nor its significance to the inquiry at this stage.

Angela Blackmoore's two-year-old son had been sleeping at the time of the incident and there was no sign of forced entry.

Ms Blackmoore's body was later discovered by her partner after he returned from work at around 11.20pm, they said.

An intensive homicide investigation was carried out at the time of the incident, with hundreds of people being spoken to.

"This was a horrific crime resulting in the death of a young mother with her whole life ahead of her," Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said.

"With the passing of time, allegiances may have changed and we’re appealing to anyone with information that might help, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to contact us."

A dedicated information line has been set up and anyone with information has been urged to contact 0800 22 1995.

    Source: 1 NEWS
