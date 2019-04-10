TODAY |

Infant in Canterbury diagnosed with measles likely caught it in Auckland, DHB says

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Christchurch and Canterbury

The Canterbury District Health Authority says an infant diagnosed with measles in Canterbury likely caught the disease in Auckland where they had been visiting.

Auckland has had more than 250 confirmed measles cases to date.

The infant had not yet received their first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine which is routinely given at 15 months, with a second one at four years of age.

The Canterbury DHB ask anyone who was in Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department on Friday 19 July between 10pm and 3.45am the next day or on Sunday 21 July between 11.40pm and 1.40am the next morning to remain isolated until Monday 5 August.

The exception is only unless they are sure that they have had two MMR vaccinations or are over 50 years of age.

Canterbury DHB’s Community and Public Health team has been working to identify all family members and close contacts, determining their immunisation status and offering vaccination if appropriate.  

Unimmunised people who come within two metres of an infectious person, however briefly, have a 90% chance of contracting measles.

Measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sitting in a cooler. Source: Associated Press
More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
As 1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford explains, the elderly are being hit particularly hard.
Low interest rates making it tough for Kiwis trying to get ahead through saving money
2
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.
Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
3
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
4
Peter Ellis.
Peter Ellis takes fight to clear name to Supreme Court
5
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Peter Ellis.

Peter Ellis takes fight to clear name to Supreme Court

Ombudsman finds Invercargill Prison conditions have improved but still lacking in some areas
Marlborough Boys' College

Woman charged over sex investigation at Marlborough Boys' College
01:34
The Southland man, who has terminal bowel cancer, wants a new agency to oversee cancer care throughout the country.

Terminally ill Blair Vining's petition calling for national cancer agency delivered to Parliament