Infant in Canterbury diagnosed with measles likely caught it in Auckland, DHB says

The Canterbury District Health Authority says an infant diagnosed with measles in Canterbury likely caught the disease in Auckland where they had been visiting.

Auckland has had more than 250 confirmed measles cases to date.

The infant had not yet received their first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine which is routinely given at 15 months, with a second one at four years of age.

The Canterbury DHB ask anyone who was in Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department on Friday 19 July between 10pm and 3.45am the next day or on Sunday 21 July between 11.40pm and 1.40am the next morning to remain isolated until Monday 5 August.

The exception is only unless they are sure that they have had two MMR vaccinations or are over 50 years of age.

Canterbury DHB’s Community and Public Health team has been working to identify all family members and close contacts, determining their immunisation status and offering vaccination if appropriate.