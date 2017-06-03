Infant girl in stable condition after car plunges down bank in Gisborne district, killing 17-year-old

A 1-year-old girl injured after a car with five occupants crashed down a bank on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa in the Gisborne District yesterday is in a stable condition in Starship Hospital in Auckland.

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter and Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the crash at Te Araroa. Source: BayTrust Rescue Helicopter

She was transferred from Waikato Hospital in a critical condition last night.

A 17-year-old girl died in the crash.

Two woman who were injured in the crash have been discharged from Waikato Hospital overnight.