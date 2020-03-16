Infant and woman found dead in Auckland didn't die under suspicious circumstances - police

The deaths of a woman and a newborn at an address in Auckland yesterday are not suspicious, police said today.

Police confirmed they were called by ambulance staff to the Kelston home after the bodies were found at around 9.30am.

Police today named the two people who died as Emerald Waiari Tai, 27, and Tanatui Samuels, aged three days old, Waitematā CIB detective inspector John Sutton said.

"Our inquiries to-date indicate there are no suspicious circumstances in this matter," Mr Sutton said.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out today. The deaths will be referred to the coroner.