Infamous stinky corpse flower set to bloom in Auckland

If you're up for a smelly start to the year, the infamous corpse flower is set to bloom at Auckland Domain's Wintergarden any day now.

Corpse flower Source: 1 NEWS

The metres high plant only rarely blooms, and at infrequent intervals - often only once every few years.

When it does it smells like a rotting corpse or carcass, and attracts hundreds of people who can line up for an hour to get a whiff.

But you don't have long - it's all over in about 48 hours.

On Auckland Windergarden's Facebook page a post reads: "A special arrival for New Year at the Wintergarden Tropical House."

"Our resident Amorphophallus titanum (Corpse flower) is set to bloom within days of the start of 2020.