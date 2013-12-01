TODAY |

Infamous stinky corpse flower set to bloom in Auckland

Source: 

If you're up for a smelly start to the year, the infamous corpse flower is set to bloom at Auckland Domain's Wintergarden any day now.

Corpse flower Source: 1 NEWS

The metres high plant only rarely blooms, and at infrequent intervals - often only once every few years.

When it does it smells like a rotting corpse or carcass, and attracts hundreds of people who can line up for an hour to get a whiff.

But you don't have long - it's all over in about 48 hours.

On Auckland Windergarden's Facebook page a post reads: "A special arrival for New Year at the Wintergarden Tropical House."

"Our resident Amorphophallus titanum (Corpse flower) is set to bloom within days of the start of 2020.

"This will be the third time this plant has flowered here at the Auckland Domain Wintergardens. Extended opening hours will be posted when the flower opens."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Your packet of cigarettes just got more expensive from today
2
'We are broken' - Family grieves for father and son who died in NSW farm fire
3
Infamous stinky corpse flower set to bloom in Auckland
4
Watch: Auckland dazzled by Sky Tower's New Year's fireworks display
5
Body of climber missing for over two weeks found at bottom of Haast Ridge in Canterbury
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:57

2010s a decade shaped by disaster, migration and conflict

Your packet of cigarettes just got more expensive from today
06:45

Watch: Auckland dazzled by Sky Tower's New Year's fireworks display

Live stream: Sky Tower fireworks bring in New Year in Auckland