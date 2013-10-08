TODAY |

'Inexcusable' - 126 facing drink driving offences in Rotorua, Tauranga after police operation

Source:  1 NEWS

In just a few days' worth of police roadside testing in Tauranga and Rotorua, 126 people have now been prosecuted over drink driving. 

Drink driving checkpoint (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Bay of Plenty Road policing manager Brent Crowe said, in the Western Bay of Plenty last weekend, one in every 84 drivers stopped were impaired. This totalled 94 drivers. 

“The numbers are absolutely appalling and serve as a stark reminder as to why we breath test every driver we stop,” Crowe said. 

"As well as being against the law, drink driving is morally wrong and socially inexcusable.”

The previous weekend saw 32 drivers apprehended in Rotorua over two nights.

The roadside testing was part of police’s Operation Tri City, which saw police spending a weekend testing in Rotorua, Tauranga and Hamilton.

The operation is in its third year running. 

