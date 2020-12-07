Inequality for Pasifika in NZ revealed in report labelled 'violation of human rights'

"A violation of human rights" is occurring in New Zealand after a Human Rights Commission report found pay gaps, pay discrimination and a lack of work opportunities for Pacific people.

That's a claim made by Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo who's calling on the Government and businesses to act now so young Pacific people in New Zealand don't grow up waiting.

The report, which was a first of its kind, delved into the systemic discrimination and human rights issues impacting Pacific people.

The issues are why the commission is embarking on an inquiry into persistent pay gaps, working conditions, pay equity and the structural racism that is stopping these issues from changing.

"I am impatient. We have a violation of human rights occurring right now and we need to address it," Sumeo told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"You look down the camera and you say to a Pacific child 'I feel your pain, I know you're hungry, I know there's not enough food but just wait'. So, we can't do that anymore, this is New Zealand.

"The longer we tolerate it we send this message to Pacific people and Pacific children 'you can wait' and it's wrong."

Sumeo said New Zealand needed to step up and act now, so she is calling on businesses and central Government to start the conversation about the issues Pacific people are facing here.

"We need to take the onus off the victims of discrimination and injustice and put it on business, put it on Government who are responsible for upholding their rights and protecting their rights," she said.

"Let's own the issue, own the problems as a country and not 'oh it's a Pacific people's issue'. It's not, it's a New Zealand issue, it's a human rights issue. We need to take collective action.

"Our people are tired."

Sumeo's message to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was clear: "Please support us. Please address the ethic pay gap. Please don't tell our children to wait any longer. It's her job."

Sumeo said if the issue is tackled, it could have positive ramifications for other areas of New Zealand too.