TODAY |

'Ineffective' communication left woman with swab inside her for days after sugery

More From
New Zealand
Health

A woman had a gauze swab left insider her for days because of lack of communication during surgery.

A report by the Health and Disability Commissioner has found poor communication, unclear policy and staff unsure of their responsibilities contributed to the error.

In 2017, the woman had cysts removed from her vagina and uterus, but four days later she reported feeling "extremely unwell" and discovered a piece of surgical gauze had been left inside her.

"When I went to the toilet it felt like a part of me was falling out of my vagina and I was scared," she said.

It was then the doctor realised it was possible that a piece of gauze was left inside the patient and asked her to remove it, which she did.

The doctor then arranged to examine and treat the woman.

In the report by the Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill, he said the theatre nurses did not properly count the swabs and tools before and after the procedure, and that no record of the gauze being inserted was made.

He found "communication was ineffective or non-existent at key points of the surgery, staff did not work together as an effective team, the count policy lacked detail, and staff members were non-compliant with the count policy".

For these reasons the commissioner said the medical centre did not provide the woman with reasonable care and skill thus breaching her rights.

But he said it was ultimately the surgeon's responsibility to ensure the policy was followed.

The surgeon said it was an "isolated, genuine mistake" and there "were systemic issues which contributed to the error occurring."

Mr Hill recommended the medical centre and surgeon provide a written apology to the woman and audit its count policy.

rnz.co.nz

A file image of a group of surgeons working on a patient in a hospital. Source: Pexels
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
2
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
3
Free EpiPens to go towards thousands of at-risk New Zealanders
4
TVNZ's iconic Goodnight Kiwi brought back with the help of some famous faces
5
Sex therapist warns 'aggressive, violent' porn warping Kiwi kids' views on sex
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Waikato DHB told to apologise to family of infant who died after substandard care

Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
03:19

Auckland port looks destined for Northland move after report finds it 'economically and environmentally unviable'
03:45

Watch: Go behind the scenes at NZ's primary school kapa haka championship