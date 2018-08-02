 

Industry leaders say construction companies taking unnecessary risks to secure contracts

Sam Clarke
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Building experts are blaming a culture of undercutting for playing a role in the demise of several major construction firms.

Industry leaders say despite growing prospects, companies are taking on unnecessary risks to secure contracts.

BDO head of construction James MacQueen has labelled the trend "a race to the bottom".

Hundreds of home-buyers are in the dark over the future of their apartments. Source: 1 NEWS

"There's a lot of companies out there, including quite a few new companies that are probably less experienced and they're all very eager to get a job, so they put in a price to win the job," he said

"Then later on try and work out how they're going to try and do it for that sort of price."

Judith Collins says state housing development exposes taxpayers to risks as company working on Auckland project goes bust

It’s affecting both residential and commercial contractors with one Christchurch company saying they've been undercut by as much as 15  per cent.

Sinclair Builders director Chris Sinclair says although the practice is worrying, it isn’t sustainable.

"You might be able to carry them sometimes but if it keeps happening time and time again or you underpricing jobs relying on variations things can bad pretty quickly," he said.

Contractors are meeting in Wellington later this month to discuss the changes needed to provide stability to the industry.

Industry players say something needs to be done urgently. Source: 1 NEWS
Controversial alt-right Canadian pair strike a pose as they land in NZ
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Two people dead after two-car-crash in Napier

01:54
Experts are working to foil the cyber-security breach.

Hacker demands money from Taranaki high school prompting police probe and warnings from tech experts
10:10
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm and what will happen next

Australian man missing in Mt Aspiring National Park found alive

1 NEWS
An Australian climber who's been missing on Mt Aspiring since midday Tuesday, 31 July has been found alive.

The 29-year-old man was found by searchers in a helicopter today with "slight frostbite", according to Rescue Coordination Centre NZ.

RCCNZ's Mike Roberts said "it's extraordinary" the man was standing up and waving at 5pm, when the Southern Lakes and Mt Aspiring helicopters arrived. The climber was located just north of the plateau at Quarterdeck Pass.

A Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team and paramedic were dropped by helicopter and are staying with the climber "who is good spirits".

He is being provided with much needed hot food and drinks. The group will be evacuated tomorrow dependent on the weather.

The man activated a locater beacon just after midday Tuesday on Mount Aspiring National Park, after he was 24 hours overdue from a climb.

Earlier today Southern Lakes rescue helicopter team said there are grave concerns for the climber's safety after they aborted an earlier helicopter search effort.

On Tuesday night temperatures dropped to -9 degrees on the mountain, and search crews discovered the man's sleeping bag, wet weather gear and cooker at a hut called French Ridge, along a difficult path on the mountain.

The weather forecast for today is heavy rain, some thunderstorms, northerly winds of 50-60 km an hour and the temperature at 1800m on the mountain is between -2 and 0 degrees.


There are concerns for the tramper’s welfare given the looming bad weather in the region. Source: Breakfast
Industry leaders say construction companies taking unnecessary risks to secure contracts

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

1 NEWS
Photographs of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their baby Neve have been released today. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

It comes as Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave finishes and she returns to the country's top job. 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters finished his time as Acting Prime Minister yesterday, flying to Singapore for duties as Foreign Minister. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: 1 NEWS

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was born on Thursday, June 21 at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.

The family is heading to Wellington from Auckland this weekend to settle into Premier House.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED
