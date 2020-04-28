Industry leader 'begged' Government to help struggling businesses with rent

Auckland Business Chamber's Michael Barnett says he personally "begged" the Government to intervene in the commercial rental issues faced by many small to medium businesses.

At today's Covid-19 Select Committee, Mr Barnett told MPs that some landlords were lacking understanding and many were not sharing the costs businesses were facing after weeks of lockdown.

"My ongoing concern has been the failure to acknowledge that after wages, the biggest cost for business, and a significant exposure for them is tenancy costs," he said.

Mr Barnett gave the example of some businesses that were being hit with breach notices and rent increases.

"Many more landlords are offering deferment but insisting on full payment, which again is not a sharing of the pain, which I have to say some good landlords are doing."

He said the wage subsidy had been a "good thing" for employees, but questioned the impact of policies such as the extension of the time landlords could deal with defaulting tenants from 10 to 30 days.

"My request for help is to ask the Government to respond with an immediate moratorium on lease cancellation and recovery action by landlords and to seek a mandatory code of conduct for commercial leasing to be created as soon as possible."

It is not the first time the Government has been called on to help with commercial rent, with the select committee hearing the tenancy issues faced by business at the beginning of the month.

