TODAY |

Indigenous New Zealand designs to be showcased at Hong Kong Fashion Week

Te Karere
More From
New Zealand
Business
Arts and Culture

For the first time ever a group of New Zealand indigenous designers will showcase on the Lumiere runway at Hong Kong Fashion Week.

The creative talent includes New Zealand’s best indigenous established and emerging designers.

Six Māori and Pacific Islanders have the opportunity to showcase their collections in Hong Kong, kicking off Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2019.

"It’s a first for me," says designer Nichola Te Kiri.

"I’ve only ever really shown here in New Zealand so going overseas is wow!

"I think all of us are really strong designers."

Kiwis designers such as Kiri Nathan, Shona Tawhiao, and Lindah Lepou are emerging designers who will meet with buyers and investors while overseas.

"It’s the real relationships that are formed not just fashion relationships. It’s celebrating collaboration with Māori and Pasifika," says Ms Nathan.

"It’s being able to celebrate coming together and sharing – it’s still having your individual brands and strengths and so forth – but with that a much louder voice through collaboration."

The contingent will fly out to Hong Kong on Thursday and will showcase on the runway this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For the first time a group of New Zealand indigenous designers will showcase their clothes on an international runway.
More From
New Zealand
Business
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sevu Reece of the Crusaders try. Crusaders vs. Lions. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday 26 April 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
Sevu Reece headlines four debutants named in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
2
An eyetwitness provided this footage to 1 NEWS.
Major water main break leads to '70 per cent' of Taupō's wastewater spilling into lake
3
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
4
Marilynn and Roy Bridger are dismayed after a fence was built blocking their sea view.
Fair Go: New Plymouth couple dismayed after neighbour's new fence blocks their beautiful sea views
5
At the moment financial help for multiple births is capped at triplets.
Timaru quads' local MP makes bid for more help for family
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:20
Photo driver licences were introduced to New Zealand in 1999, but what happens when there’s no photo to see?

Fair Go: Faded photo on driver licence has agencies on edge

ANZ staff sacked for deleting customer email addresses over negative feedback fear
01:00
Georgia Tiatia Fa’atoese Latu’s fledgling business won an award that’s given her much-needed funds to scale up her enterprise.

'My culture's my identity' - Dunedin 12-year-old's poi business goes global

Camouflaged meth lab found in Northland forest during search for missing man