Indigenous New Zealand designs to be showcased at Hong Kong Fashion Week

For the first time ever a group of New Zealand indigenous designers will showcase on the Lumiere runway at Hong Kong Fashion Week.

The creative talent includes New Zealand’s best indigenous established and emerging designers.

Six Māori and Pacific Islanders have the opportunity to showcase their collections in Hong Kong, kicking off Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2019.

"It’s a first for me," says designer Nichola Te Kiri.

"I’ve only ever really shown here in New Zealand so going overseas is wow!

"I think all of us are really strong designers."

Kiwis designers such as Kiri Nathan, Shona Tawhiao, and Lindah Lepou are emerging designers who will meet with buyers and investors while overseas.

"It’s the real relationships that are formed not just fashion relationships. It’s celebrating collaboration with Māori and Pasifika," says Ms Nathan.

"It’s being able to celebrate coming together and sharing – it’s still having your individual brands and strengths and so forth – but with that a much louder voice through collaboration."