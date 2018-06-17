Indian restaurant gutted after 'suspicious' fire in Greymouth

A fire that gutted an Indian restaurant in Greymouth this morning is being treated as suspicious by police.

Greymouth Police say they're are investigating a fire that occurred in the early hours of this morning at a restaurant on Tainui Street.

A total of four businesses have been affected due to the fire spreading.

Police say the buildings have suffered substantial damage.

Early indications are that the fire was deliberately lit and police are continuing with a scene examination this afternoon.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Tanui Street area between 3:30 and 4:15am and may have seen any suspicious activity.