Indian MP to speak at Auckland Writers Festival in wake of allegations he abetted wife's suicide

One of India's highest profile opposition politicians will appear at the Auckland Writers Festival this month in the wake of Delhi Police recommending criminal charges be laid against him for abetting his wife's suicide in 2014.

Shashi Tharoor interacting with Industry leaders at Trident Mumbai organised by the All India Association of Industries (AIAI). (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Source: Getty

The best-selling author and former UN diplomat, Shashi Tharoor, is today on a plane to Auckland to speak at a sold out show at ASB theatre on May 19.

But yesterday, Delhi Police filed a 3000 page charge sheet in court, based off a four year investigation, naming Tharoor as a suspect on abettment of suicide, and cruelty by a husband, The Times of India reported.

The allegations relate to the death of Tharoor's wife, Sunanda Puskhar, who was found dead in a Delhi hotel in 2014.

Auckland Writers Festival Director Penny Hartill said they have been in contact with Mr Tharoor's representatives and they confirmed he will still appear.

"Mr Tharoor's representatives have advised the Festival that no charges have been laid against him. Accordingly, Mr Tharoor will be appearing in the Festival as planned," Ms Hartill said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor in 2012. Source: Getty

Ms Hartill also described Mr Tharoor as a "terrific writer" and "not interested in talking about unsubstantiated allegations".

Mr Tharoor has himself also responded to the charge sheet from Delhi Police on Twitter.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet & intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part," Mr Tharoor wrote on May 14.

"If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police.

"In Oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!"

The death of Tharoor's wife in 2014 sparked massive media coverage in India.

A few days before Puskhar's death, reports within the India media emerged that Tharoor had engaged in an affair with a Pakistan journalist. However, this was publicly denied by the journalist concerned and both Tharoor and Puskhar.