Independents 'hold power' in forming next Samoan government

Unofficial results from the Samoa general election has two independent candidates as the 'kingmakers' in forming the next Samoa government.

Vote counting in Utuloa, Asau Savaii. Source: RNZ/Monica Miller

The Electoral Commission now has the FAST party in the lead with 25 seats followed by the HRPP with 24 seats in the 51 seat parliament.

Independent, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio won the seat of Gagaemanuga No 1, and Tautua Samoa's Tamaleta Taimang Jensen won Vaimauga No 2.

The Human Rights Protection Party, the HRPP, has been in power close to four decades.

The Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party leader, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, told reporters during a media conference that the number of seats her party had won was 25.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi spoke to media last night. Source: RNZ/Tipi Autgavaia

The FAST party leader said the process of negotiating with the independent candidate would be carried out soon.

Meanwhile the HRPP party leader and caretaker Prime Minister was the first to call a media conference held at his party's headquarters last night where he thanked everyone involved in carrying out a peaceful election.

But he was not able to reveal the number of seats his party has won.

The FAST party has won 15 seats on the island of Savai'i, and 10 in Upolu including the unopposed seat of Lotofaga electoral constituency held by the party's leader.

Four women have made it to the new Parliament as a result of Friday's election including two for FAST party.

They are Matamua Vasati Pulufana, who defeated the caretaker Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti, and Mulipola Anarosa Fonoti, who has won the seat for Palauli number one from a former HRPP MP.

Fiame Naomi Mataafa thanked party supporters. Source: RNZ/Tipi Autagavaia

A female candidate who competed under the HRPP party banner for Falealupo constituency, Leota Tima Le'avai, has also won.

The caretaker Minister of Health, Faimalomatumua Kika Stowers, Ah Kau, has been re-elected.