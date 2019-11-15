TODAY |

Independent review backs epilepsy drug funding, despite suspected deaths

Source: 

An independent review has backed Pharmac's decision to switch its epilepsy drug funding to a generic brand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People will be able to stay on or return to their original medication. Source: 1 NEWS

Five deaths last year were suspected of being related to the brand switch, but this was not investigated as part of the review by Claro Law.

It said it was not investigating the possibility Pharmac's 'sole supply' decision caused or contributed to the deaths, as that it was a matter for the coroner.

About 11,000 people, most with epilepsy but some with mental health conditions, began switching to a generic form of the drug lamotrigine, called Logem, last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities are looking into the deaths of four people who died after switching from Lamotrigine to its generic substitute, Logem. Source: 1 NEWS

Claro Law found Pharmac's processes were evidence based, robust and of a high standard.

But the review noted it would have been preferable if Pharmac had sought further input from its Pharmacological and Therapeutics Advisory Committee and had involved its consumer advisory group.

read more
Epilepsy NZ calls for sixth death to be included in Pharmac brand-switch inquiry

"We are pleased with the findings, but we are always looking to improve our work.

"This review confirms that we need to focus more on consumer input, improving how we incorporate their views into our decisions," said chief executive Sarah Fitt.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pharmac has back-tracked on its decision to make Logem the only funded anti-epileptic drug available. Source: 1 NEWS

The review highlighted the "significant" role of the media reporting on the brand changes.

Pharmac acknowledged there was work to do in helping the public understand its decision making processes.

"We are keen to work with media to make sure that they are receiving the information they need to report accurately to the public, while also noting the significant responsibility they have in ensuring the public are provided with balanced information that doesn't cause undue concern," Fitt said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
Hamilton woman raising 10 grandchildren on her own 'overwhelmed' as donations flood in
2
Thousands more businesses eligible for wage subsidy scheme as Government extends support
3
Breakfast dissolves into chaos as weather presenter Matty McLean disappears mid-show
4
No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for 14 days in a row, still one active case
5
Five new Super Hercules aircraft costing $1.5 billion to join RNZAF fleet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:26

'Supporting local' - Top chef Peter Gordon wants to help rebuild New Zealand's food industry

No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for 14 days in a row, still one active case

National promises $100 million fund to get tourism sector 'back on its feet'

02:42

Five new Super Hercules aircraft costing $1.5 billion to join RNZAF fleet