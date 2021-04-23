Independent report finds transmission at Pullman Hotel was 'mostly likely' from respiratory particles

A report into how three cases of Covid-19 transmission happened at an Auckland managed isolation and quarantine facility has found respiratory particles was the "mostly likely" cause of how the virus spread.

The three cases occurred at the Pullman Hotel MIQ in Auckland in January.

This independent report also noted “the three cases of transmission occurred in the context of emerging new strains of Covid-19 with higher transmissibility, increased global incidence of Covid, growing international evidence of aerosol transmission and greater awareness of the role of ventilation systems”.

In a statement this morning the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment said “multiple areas for improvement” at the Pullman following the cases has been undertaken.

“Some of the measures included operating at reduced capacity (50 per cent) to reduce congestion in shared areas, the introduction of a booking system for exercise and smoking and the installation of CCTV cameras in corridors and lift lobbies," the statement read.

“Interim changes to the ventilation system and practices included placement of air purifiers in the lifts and corridors, and expanding the use of N95/P2 particulate respirators for workers during any close interaction with returnees in MIFs (noting this applied across all facilities).”

Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay says despite the cases in January, the risk of contracting the virus at MIQ facilities remains low.

“Here in New Zealand we have a model of acting with caution, a model which has worked well for us as a country and has successfully seen over 133,000 returnees safely transit through managed isolation and quarantine facilities.”

She says the Ministry of Health and MIQ regularly review their procedures and policies at the facilities as they learn more about the virus.

“One of the things we are becoming more aware of is aerosol transmission and the need to ensure spaces are well ventilated to mitigate that risk,” McElnay says.