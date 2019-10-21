TODAY |

Independent Police Conduct Authority to do its own probe into bullying claims

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has announced it will do its own investigation into allegations of bullying within the police.

It said its own inquiry would go beyond an independent review announced on Tuesday, led by independent consultant Debbie Francis. This review, commissioned by police, would focus on systems and processes for dealing with bullying complaints.

It was sparked by an RNZ investigation in which more than 100 current or former police employees said bullying was rife within the service.

John Woodward was at times told he could face physical harm during his time work for police.

"The Authority's investigation will necessarily be wider and will consider whether there are ongoing organisational, cultural, management or practice issues that foster bullying or allow it to occur," the statement said.

"Those who wish to make a complaint or otherwise provide information relevant to this investigation may contact the Authority by emailing: bullying@ipca.govt.nz.

"The identities of those who contact the Authority and the information provided will be treated in confidence and will not be passed on to the New Zealand Police or any other person without consent."

- RNZ.co.nz

It will be led by consultant Debbie Francis who's previously looking at bullying in Parliament.
