Independent panel to review Government's response to Covid-19

The Government has announced a panel of experts to review its response to the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this morning, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the group was tasked with ensuring the nation's response to the deadly virus continued to improve through learning and adapting.

"As well as continually monitoring the implementation of previous reviews, the group will be empowered to provide impartial advice on the performance and impact of the whole system and the strategic direction of the response," Hipkins said.

"It will also provide assurances on the performance and settings of managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and on planning for an outbreak, and will review public communications and responses in the community."

Sitting on the panel, chaired by Sir Brian Roche, is former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe, Debbie Ryan, who previously set up a Covid-19 Pacific response team for the Ministry of Health, University of Otago professor and Centre for International Health founder Dr Philip Hill and Waitematā District Health Board CEO Dr Dale Bramley.

"This is a group of highly respected and experienced experts, with strong connections across a number of fields," Hipkins said.