Independent investigation launched over allegations made against Christchurch City councillor

An independent investigation into allegations made against a Christchurch City councillor has been launched, mayor Lianne Dalziel has announced.

Deon Swiggs this afternoon issued a media statement identifying himself as the councillor in the centre of the allegations.

Christchurch City Councillor, Deon Swiggs. Source: Christchurch City Council.

Mayor Dalziel today banned Mr Swiggs from attending any events involving young people after complaints alleging he sent grossly inappropriate messages to three young people.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel speaks to reporters at the Christchurch City Council offices. Source: rnz.co.nz

The messages were allegedly sent by the councillor over a three-year period to three people then aged between 13 and 21.

But Ms Dalziel said today via a statement that the allegations made "go much further" than she was originally told and "cast a different light on the situation".

"That is why an independent investigator has been appointed by the Acting Chief Executive under the Code of Conduct and I fully support that course of action," Ms Dalziel said in the statement.



She said she had at all times acted in "good faith" believing she had legal and ethical responsibility to both the councillor and complainants.

However, she said more serious allegations had now come to light and based on the information she had, spoke to the councillor concerned regarding the seriousness of the matter.

Mr Swiggs today said he denied "any allegations of misconduct" and welcomed a full investigation, saying he would co-operate fully with the inquiry.

Ms Dalziel has previously said she was approached by a youth group about the messages in May, and on June 10 she met with someone from the group who described the pattern of behaviour.

The mayor then met with the group on June 24 to discuss "next steps".